Citigroup Downgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Neutral

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTTAY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Continental has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

