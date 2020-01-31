Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce $19.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $75.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.41 billion to $76.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.33 billion to $78.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

NYSE:C traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com