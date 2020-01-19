Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Citigroup stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

