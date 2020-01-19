Citigroup Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

C stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $330,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

