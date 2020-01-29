Citigroup Lowers Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $100.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

