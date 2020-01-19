Citigroup Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $128.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

