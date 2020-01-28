Citigroup Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $90.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPR. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.04.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Support Level