Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NYSE:FDBC) Critical Contrast

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 3 16 0 2.84 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $89.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.71 $18.05 billion $7.58 10.69 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $44.53 million 5.20 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 18.75% 10.28% 0.93% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 25.29% 11.78% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.