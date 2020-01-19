Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of C stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

