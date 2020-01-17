Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

