Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results reflected higher revenues and loans, partly offset by rise in expenses and cost of credit. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Further, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low rates in the days ahead. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Additionally, decline in equity-market revenues and volatile underwriting business are concerns for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

