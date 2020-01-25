Citigroup Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.59. 5,009,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,969. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

