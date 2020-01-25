Citigroup Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $125.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATO. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 699,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,276. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 951,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

