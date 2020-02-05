Citigroup Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $605.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $505.00 to $605.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $531.75. 1,562,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications has a one year low of $332.77 and a one year high of $537.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

