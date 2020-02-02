Citigroup Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $195.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

