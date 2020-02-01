Citigroup Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $37.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

