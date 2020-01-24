Citigroup Raises FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $360.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.61.

FLT stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.68. 27,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,484. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $196.23 and a 52-week high of $319.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average is $293.99.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

