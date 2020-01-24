Citigroup Raises IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IBM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of IBM opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in IBM by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter worth about $8,998,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in IBM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in IBM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in IBM by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

