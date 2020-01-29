Citigroup Raises Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $167.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.09.

SRE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.14. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $160.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

