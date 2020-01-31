Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bellway to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Shares of BWY traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,002 ($52.64). 579,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,867.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,308.82. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, with a total value of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

