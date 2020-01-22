Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

STAN stock opened at GBX 692.20 ($9.11) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 708.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.42. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.03.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

