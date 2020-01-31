Citigroup Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.76 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

