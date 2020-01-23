Citigroup Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Buy

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Relx stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. Relx has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 750.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

