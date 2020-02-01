Citigroup Upgrades T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Neutral

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T WINE EST LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T WINE EST LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of T WINE EST LTD/S stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

