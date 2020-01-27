Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 303.5% from the December 31st total of 309,800 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

