Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CTXR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

