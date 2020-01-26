Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 220.00% from the company’s current price.

CTXR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

