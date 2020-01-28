Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

