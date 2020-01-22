Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Head to Head Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 10.64% 7.04% 0.73% Brookline Bancorp 23.28% 9.63% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 2.89 $7.66 million $0.68 17.43 Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.79 $83.06 million $1.07 15.06

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.