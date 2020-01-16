Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. The company provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; loan products comprising car/auto, personal, RV and camper, commercial term, commercial line of credit, commercial mortgages, government guaranteed, and home equity; IRAs; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes.

