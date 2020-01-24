Citizens Financial Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

