Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?