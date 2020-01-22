Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.95, but opened at $40.87. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 140,748 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 862,692 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

