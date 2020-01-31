Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Shares Up 2.4%

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $64.00, approximately 1,630 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio