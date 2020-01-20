Citrix Systems (CTXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems has set its FY19 guidance at $5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.25-5.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citrix Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $117.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio