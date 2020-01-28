Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.53. 1,006,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

