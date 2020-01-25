Citrix Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

