Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.44.

CTXS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,204 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,329 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

