Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.26. 2,063,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

