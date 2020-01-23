Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.35-5.55 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $11.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 178,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

