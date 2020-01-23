Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 1,936,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $119.62.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $555,520.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

