Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

