Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $119.25 and last traded at $119.22, with a volume of 245266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

