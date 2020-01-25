Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $133.87, but opened at $128.48. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.35, with a volume of 75,342 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

