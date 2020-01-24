Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Trading 7.8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $128.48, 4,300,203 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,434,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.23.

The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $19,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

