Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

