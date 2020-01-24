City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Shares Down 0.7%

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX)’s share price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.69 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), approximately 170,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.72 ($1.93).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55.

About City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

