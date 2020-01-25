City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CDEVY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087. City Developments has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. City Developments had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that City Developments will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

