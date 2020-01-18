City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHCO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78. City has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in City by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in City in the third quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $358,578 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

