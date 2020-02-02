City Holding to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for City in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. City has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in City by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in City by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $724,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in City by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

